Milwaukee Repertory Theater Auditions for the second annual Professional Training Institute (PTI)

MILWAUKEE REPERTORY THEATER’S

PROFESSIONAL TRAINING INSTITUTE

FOR EXCEPTIONAL YOUNG ARTISTS

RETURNS FOR 2017/18 SEASON

AUDITIONS TO BE HELD AUGUST 12 AND 19

Milwaukee Repertory Theater to hold auditions for the second annual Professional Training Institute (PTI), an advanced actor training program for students in 8th-12th grade who may have an interest in pursuing a career as a professional theater artist. Participants will receive free training from some of the top theater professionals in the world, culminating in a capstone summer performance where they will be employed as paid, professional actors.

Last year, over 100 young artists auditioned, and 17 students joined the 2016/17 inaugural PTI cohort. This cohort trained with leading theater artists including Tony-Award winner Anthony Crivello, 10-time Joseph Jefferson Award-winner Hollis Resnik, Steppenwolf Theatre Company’s Casting Director JC Clementz, Broadway star Nathaniel Stampley, Milwaukee Rep Artistic Director Mark Clements, Guthrie Theater’s Director of Company Development/Movement Director Marcela Lorca, Olivier Award nominee Frank Ferrante and renowned Director and Playwright KJ Sanchez. After eight months of training, the PTI ensemble was paid to rehearse and perform So Thrive My Soul , an adaptation of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet created and directed by New York-based Racine native Ryan Quinn in the Stiemke Studio.

Auditions for the 2017/18 PTI will be held Monday August 12th and 19th at Milwaukee Repertory Theater, and callbacks will be held August 20th. All participants must sign up for an audition slot here. Participants should prepare one memorized monologue (no longer than 1 minute) and bring their best talent (slam poetry, singing, playing an instrument, breakdancing, yodeling, tap dancing – you name it!) to showcase in 90 seconds or less. For auditions, students will choose to share either their monologue or their special talent. Students will audition alone, but will be given a time slot shared with two other participants.

For callbacks, students will be asked to share both their monologues and special talent, and so all students are advised to prepare both in advance. Please bring one copy of a recent photograph (professional headshots are not required) and arrive at least 15 minutes before the assigned audition slot to fill out an audition form.

Training Sessions will be held on the second Monday of each month from 5pm – 8pm at Milwaukee Repertory Theater: September 11, October 16, November 13, December 11, January 8, February 12, March 12, April 9, and May 14. An introductory session will also be held on September 5 from 5pm-8pm at Milwaukee Repertory Theater. Members of the Professional Training Institute may not miss more than one training session per year.

The Summer Performance will be produced in Summer 2018, with more specific dates to be announced at auditions. Participants must commit to rehearsals and performances in advance; they will be compensated for their time and work as professional actors.

Support for PTI program is provided by funders of The Rep’s new community engagement initiative Mpact, which is designed to further the theater’s mission of creating positive change in the cultural, social and economic vitality of Milwaukee.

For more information please visit our website www.MilwaukeeRep.com