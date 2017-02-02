Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents: Grounded

Event time: February 22 – April 2

Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents the riveting new play, Grounded, by George Brant in the Stiemke Studio, February 22 – April 2, 2017. This palpitating one-woman show features Jessie Fisher whose credits include Girl in Broadway’s Once and most recently Steppenwolf Theatre Company’s Constellations and Of Mice and Men . Directed by Milwaukee native Laura Braza (Artistic Director of Attic Theater Company, NY), Grounded tells the tale of an ace fighter pilot who finds herself grounded when an unexpected pregnancy puts her career on hold. When she returns to the pilot’s seat, she finds that she’s now part of the “chair force, x93 flying drones and dropping bombs on enemy combatants in Afghanistan from the comfort of an air conditioned trailer in Las Vegas. She may find hunting terrorists by day and being a mother by night her toughest assignment yet.

Rep-in-Depth: A pre-show conversation with a member of the Grounded artistic team. Rep-in-Depth occurs 45 minutes before curtain for every performance of Grounded.

TalkBacks: a discussion with cast and artistic team following the 7:30pm performance on the following Thursdays: March 2, March 9, March 16, March 23, and March 30.

Panel Discussions: Following each Sunday matinee and Wednesday evening performance starting March 12 join The Rep for a variety of discussions surrounding veterans and the themes of Grounded . Panel topics include: Wisconsin Women in the Military on Sunday, March 12 ; Stigmas and Stereotypes on Wednesday, March 15 ; Families at War: What It Means to Be a Parent and Soldier on Wednesday March 22 ; Healing our Soldiers on Sunday March 26 ; and The Chair Force: Drone Warfare on Wednesday March 29.

Price: Tickets: www.MilwaukeeRep.com, by phone at 414-224-9490, or at the Ticket Office at 108 E Wells Street, Milwaukee. Hours: 12noon – 6pm; on performance days, the Ticket Office remains open until 15 minutes past curtain