Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents: McGuire

Milwaukee Repertory Theater celebrates a local legend with McGuire, the newly expanded one man show about Marquette University’s basketball coach Al McGuire in the Stackner Cabaret this January 20 – March 19. McGuire is part of the celebration of the 100th anniversary of Marquette basketball and the 40th anniversary of the Championship season.

McGuire is written by Emmy-winning and Hall of Fame sports broadcaster Dick Enberg. Mr. Enberg’s broadcasting career spans over six decades where his signature “Oh, My! x93 can be recognized around the world. He was the TV announcer for Al McGuire’s Marquette games in the 1970s, including the ’77 National Championship and later was paired with him for over 20 years as a broadcasting team, thus creating a memorable friendship.

Making his Milwaukee Rep debut, McGuire stars Tony Award-winner and Milwaukee native Anthony Crivello in the title role that portrays the uncommonly funny and profound man behind the legend. Before performing on Broadway and appearing numerous times on the big and small screen, Mr. Crivello was courtside with Coach McGuire during the 1974/75 basketball season as captain of the Marquette Cheerleading Squad. He later went on to be an Honored Member of Marquette University’s Century of Scholarship and the recipient of the Marquette University’s College of Speech & Communications distinguished 2003 Communicator of the Year Award. Just this past year he was inducted into the Marquette University/The Diedrich College of Communications ‘Hall Of Fame’ and honored with a plaque on permanent display in Johnson Hall.

