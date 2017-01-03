Milwaukee Winter Farmers market

Mitchell Park Domes 524 S. Layton Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53215

Event time: 9:00 am to 1:00pm

 “The Greenhouse Annex at the Mitchell Park Conservatory (The Domes) x93.Has a Winter Farmers Market where you can join nearly 50 vendors weekly for Milwaukee's premier winter farmers market.  Featuring local produce, bakery, honey, meat, cheese, eggs, canned goods, handmade soaps, prepared foods, sweets, and more! The Good thing is that there’s free parking & admission to the market

Price: free

