Mix Spring Fling w/Lindsey Stirling, Broods & Ocean Park Standoff
Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Event time: 7pm
Mix Spring Fling
with Lindsey Stirling
special guest Broods and Ocean Park Standoff
Thursday, May 25
Doors 6PM / Show 7PM
The Riverside Theater
99.1 The Mix Presents: Mix Spring Fling with Lindsey Stirling plus special guest Broods! Join Wes and Elizabeth, Molly Cruz and Mike Mason on Thursday, May 25th at the beautiful Riverside Theater in Downtown Milwaukee! It will be a night to remember with violinist, dancer and performance artist, Lindsey Stirling.
Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
