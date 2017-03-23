Mojo Dojo Student Showcase

Event time: 7pm

Support the Milwaukee comedy scene by coming out for this special show featuring graduates of Mojo Dojo Comedy's latest longform improv lessons. These students have trained hard for the past eight weeks, and are ready to show their skills!

WAY OF THE CRANE: Introductory Improv (Instructor, Vince Figueroa)

WAY OF THE TIGER: Intermediate Improv (Instructor, Audra Handschke)

WAY OF THE MANTIS: Learn the Tina (Instructor, James Boland)

Three great acts for just $5? That's more money to sample some of the many limited-edition, handcrafted beers on tap at Urban Harvest Brewing Company!

Urban Harvest brews hand-crafted ales and lagers in small batches several times a week to create a versatile line-up of beers, as well as adventurous seasonal and specialty brews. Enjoy a pint or two before, during and after the show!

Tickets at: http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3069648

Price: $5 http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3069648