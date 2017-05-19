Moments & Markers: An Adolph Rosenblatt Retrospective

Event time: June 16-Aug. 27. Monday through Thursday: 10 am – 4 pm Friday: 10 am – 2 pm Sunday: Noon – 4 pm Closed Saturdays Third Thursdays of each month, JMM is open until 7:00 PM!

“An expressionist salute to humankind at its most lovable and vulnerable, his [Rosenblatt’s] hand painted figures and environments fairly explode with vitality and good-humored affection. x93 -James Auer, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Celebrate the creative contributions, imaginative mind and indelible legacy of the beloved artist, teacher, Milwaukee community member and consummate observer, Adolph Rosenblatt.

From paintings and drawings, to bronze cast works, ceramic figures, sculptural tableaus and large-scale installations, Adolph’s pieces offer a unique window into both historic and contemporary life. The layers of visual depth which comprise his work reveal the expressive spontaneity of his philosophy and process.

Moments & Markers, a retrospective exhibit, explores the people, places and unscripted occurrences that make Milwaukee exceptional, as well as the headlines and global events Adolph captured for perpetuity through his unique vision and lens.

Free & open to the public

Price: Adults $7 Seniors (60+) $6 Students $4 Children Age 6 and under Free Active Duty Military Free