Moon Mouse: A Glow-in-the-Dark Space Odyssey

Event time: 7:00 - 9:00 pm

Light up the darkness with a heart-warming original tale about celebrating differences! Marvin the mouse wants to be popular. Constantly bullied and picked on by the “cool x93 rats, he is labeled as a loser and a geek. As respite from the continuous badgering, Marvin retreats into his science books and a world of fantasy, longing to have adventures and to be the hero. Join Marvin on the space adventure of a lifetime: a trip to the surface of the moon on his homemade rocket, where he meets a strange cast of misfit creatures, learns of infinite peril and views awesome beauty. Truly unique and visually dazzling, Lightwire Theater (as seen on America’s Got Talent) has been praised for its cutting-edge blend of puppetry, technology, and dance.

Price: TICKETS $15, Student $10, Child $8, Lap $5