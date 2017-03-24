Morgan James w/Andy Allo

Event time: 8pm

Morgan James

Reckless Abandon Tour

with special guest Andy Allo

Thursday, April 20

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

Turner Hall Ballroom

Gaining a devoted fanbase both through her collaborations with Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox as well as her debut album ‘Hunter’, Morgan James casts an unbreakable spell with a powerhouse voice equally inspired by smoky soul, swaggering R&B, theatrical swing, and a virtuosic classical poise.