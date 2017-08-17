Morning Star Productions presents: Bible Smugglers

Event time: Saturdays and Sundays - September 9 through 17 Afternoon start times: 2:30, 2:45, 3, 3;15, 3:30, 3:45, 4. Saturdays and Sundays - October 28 and 29 afternoon and evening start times: 2:30, 2:45, 3, 3;15, 3:30, 3:45, 4 and 6:15, 6:30, 6:45, 7, 7:15, 7:30,7:45, 8

Morning Star Productions' escape game/interactive play, Bible Smugglers, was a huge success this June. The event will return in September and October to the wooded course behind Wooded Hills Church in Colgate. More challenging than a corn maze, this hour long adventure dares patrons to break a code, find a contact, and smuggle out illegal books without getting caught by the king's spies.

Because of the 500 year anniversary of Martin Luther's 95 theses in October 2017, Bible Smugglers will have events from Luther's life woven into the story course plot. On the Bible Smugglers' course, groups of 10 - 15 encounter costumed characters from 1500 s Germany - at the site of a book burning, a graveyard, a period cottage and other realistic scenes. Groups begin every 15 minutes and each group experience is 1 hour long.

Performances are:

Saturdays and Sundays - September 9 through 17

Afternoon start times: 2:30, 2:45, 3, 3;15, 3:30, 3:45, 4.

Saturdays and Sundays - October 28 and 29

afternoon and evening start times: 2:30, 2:45, 3, 3;15, 3:30, 3:45, 4 and 6:15, 6:30, 6:45, 7, 7:15, 7:30,7:45, 8

School Groups, Home School, and Church Groups - by appointment throughout September and October.

Tickets are $10, $7 for each group ticket of 8 or more

Groups of 20 -50 - $6 per ticket

Groups of 50 or more - $5 per ticket

In the woods... behind Wooded Hills Church, 777 Hwy 164, Colgate, WI, just west of Menomonee Falls

For tickets or more information:

www.morningstarproductions.org

414-228-5220, ext. 119

https://www.facebook.com/MSPMilwaukee

https://twitter.com/MSPMilwaukee

