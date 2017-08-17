Morning Star Productions presents: Bible Smugglers
Wooded Hills Church
Morning Star Productions' escape game/interactive play, Bible Smugglers, was a huge success this June. The event will return in September and October to the wooded course behind Wooded Hills Church in Colgate. More challenging than a corn maze, this hour long adventure dares patrons to break a code, find a contact, and smuggle out illegal books without getting caught by the king's spies.
Because of the 500 year anniversary of Martin Luther's 95 theses in October 2017, Bible Smugglers will have events from Luther's life woven into the story course plot. On the Bible Smugglers' course, groups of 10 - 15 encounter costumed characters from 1500 s Germany - at the site of a book burning, a graveyard, a period cottage and other realistic scenes. Groups begin every 15 minutes and each group experience is 1 hour long.
Performances are:
Saturdays and Sundays - September 9 through 17
Afternoon start times: 2:30, 2:45, 3, 3;15, 3:30, 3:45, 4.
Saturdays and Sundays - October 28 and 29
afternoon and evening start times: 2:30, 2:45, 3, 3;15, 3:30, 3:45, 4 and 6:15, 6:30, 6:45, 7, 7:15, 7:30,7:45, 8
School Groups, Home School, and Church Groups - by appointment throughout September and October.
Tickets are $10, $7 for each group ticket of 8 or more
Groups of 20 -50 - $6 per ticket
Groups of 50 or more - $5 per ticket
In the woods... behind Wooded Hills Church, 777 Hwy 164, Colgate, WI, just west of Menomonee Falls
For tickets or more information:
www.morningstarproductions.org
https://www.facebook.com/MSPMilwaukee
https://twitter.com/MSPMilwaukee
