BLENDEDFAMILIES COMEDY WITH A TWIST

MorningStar Productions presents Yours, Mine, and His? February 17 - 26 at the Theater Space at EastbrookChurch. Steve Koehler (Guys on Ice) and Tiersa Ferraro starin this home grown version of the classic comic family chaos.

Russ andRenee have both recently lost spouses. They meet online, fall in love, and getengaged. The trouble is they've never told each other about their children fromtheir previous marriages. The families are thrown together in a crash course of"meet and greet". In the midst of the furor, a surprise event provesto unite them all.

This originalscript is based on creative collaboration of director, Pam Davison and actingstudents at Eastbrook Academy. The characters of the kids thrown togetherin this blended family, were created in large part by acting students inworkshop sessions at the Milwaukee school.

Performancesare Fridays, February 17 and 24; Saturdays, February 18 and 25and Thursday February 23 at 7:30 pm and Sundays, February 19 and 26at 3 pm.

Allperformances are at the Theater space at Eastbrook Church, 5385 N.Green Bay Avenue, Milwaukee.

Ticketsrange from 12$ - $23 online or at the door. Group discounts available.

www.morningstarproductions.org

414-228-5220,ext. 119

https://www.facebook.com/MSPMilwaukee

https://twitter.com/MSPMilwaukee