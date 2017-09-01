Experience the Pre-Columbian culture of Puerto Rico with two shows at the Manfred Olson Planetarium to accommodate different schedules. Live music will be performed at 8pm. The show features information on the Taino culture, real artifacts from the period, a special star show at the latitude of Puerto Rico, and free refreshments.
Mother Earth-Father Sky: The Taino Culture
UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium 1900 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Event time: 7pm
Price: Free!
Info
UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium 1900 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211 View Map
Education, Museums & Tours