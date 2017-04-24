Mother's Day at Mason Street Grill
Mason Street Grill 425 E. Mason St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 5p - 9p
MOTHER’S DAY | SUNDAY, MAY 14 | $48
plus tax and gratuity
Enjoy six fresh half-shell oysters with special toppings,
and receive a beautiful pair of freshwater pearl earrings, courtesy of Shaw’s Jewelers.
Available during regular dinner hours, 5 to 9 pm.
While supplies last.
Please call 414.298.3131 to reserve your table today!
