MOWA's Annual Champagne Shopping Party

Event time: Saturday, December 2 | 2:00–5:00

Sip bubbly and enjoy light bites at our annual shopping party! Delight in the holidays with an afternoon of music, champagne, and unique holiday gifts by Wisconsin artists. Three+ and FOWA Members will receive 30% off all Shop purchases as a special holiday gift during the Champagne Shopping Party!

MOWA’s annual Christmas card is made by the crew at ArtCycle! Purchase a set at the Champagne Shopping Party!

Price: MOWA’s membership philosophy focuses on building ongoing and meaningful relationships with visitors. With one visit to the museum, you are automatically a member for one full year. This means you can return again and again at no charge. Memberships begin at just $12 per person. Become a member today by visiting https://wisconsinart.org/support/membership.aspx