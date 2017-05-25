MPower Theater Group presents Yetta Young's "Butterfly Confessions"

Event time: June 16-17, 2017 at 7:00pm

MPower Theater Group, Milwaukee’s social justice community theater group is finishing its 2nd season with the powerful theatrical event Yetta Young's Butterfly Confessions directed by Catina Cole, UW alumni and local theater activist, at the UW-Milwaukee Recital Hall, 2200 East Kenwood Avenue, MUS 175, in Milwaukee, WI, June 16-17, 2017 at 7:00pm.

Yetta Young's Butterfly Confessions a stage-play, is a love letter to women of color that reveals heartfelt emotions about intimacy, sexual responsibility and overcoming adversity. The play blends humor and heartbreak with education, empowerment and inspiration while bringing awareness to domestic violence and HIV/AIDS.

MPower Theater Group is an acting troupe dedicated to empowering survivors and offering opportunities for underrepresented artists, while creating and reenacting theater with a social focus on activism, advocacy, ally development and awareness.

Price: TICKETS: Advanced tickets: $15 online on Eventbrite and $18 at the door. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/yetta-youngs-butterfly-confessions-tickets-34025572403