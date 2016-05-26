Mr. Pete Sings

Event time: 3:00 PM

This 7th grade teacher got his start writing catchy songs about math and science for his students. They were so popular, he now travels all over the state getting kids and their families excited about dinosaurs, geometry, animals, photosynthesis and more! See Mr. Pete combine skits, dancing, jokes and audience participation in a fun show that will get you and the kids thinking!

Price: ADULT $5 | CHILD $3 | LAP $1