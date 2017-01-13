Ms. Lauryn Hill w/The MLH Caravan: A Diaspora Calling! Concert Series

Event time: 8pm

Ms. Lauryn Hill

and guests

The MLH Caravan:

A Diaspora Calling! Concert Series

Saturday, February 4

Doors 6:30pm // Show 8pm

The Riverside Theater

PRODUCED BY LIVE NATION AND THE PABST THEATER GROUP

An amazing opportunity to see the hip-hop icon, former Fugees leader and Grammy-winning creator of the brilliant “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill x93. Get ready Milwaukee, to be loud, wild, funky and free!

“The MLH Caravan allows me to continue the theme of unity and celebration of the many facets of cultural and artistic beauty throughout the African diaspora while on tour. In these days of tension, tumult and transition, an exchange of this kind can yield direction, expression, understanding and empowerment as well as connection, self Love and appreciation that hopefully overflows into our respective communities. x93

-MLH