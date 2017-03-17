MSO's Gershwin & Friends w/conductor Stuart Chafetz
Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 2 SHOWS Friday, April 7 - Doors 7PM // Show 8PM Sunday, April 9 - Doors 1:30PM // Show 2:30PM
MSO's Gershwin & Friends with conductor Stuart Chafetz
2 SHOWS
Friday, April 7 - Doors 7PM // Show 8PM
Sunday, April 9 - Doors 1:30PM // Show 2:30PM
The Pabst Theater
Vocalist Lisa Vroman celebrates the songwriting genius of George Gershwin. And Cole Porter. And Irving Berlin — with a bit of Rodgers and Hart in the mix for an extra helping of sweetness. Songs like these come along once in a lifetime. Join guest conductor Stuart Chafetz and the Milwaukee Symphony for a musical stroll through the American songbook at the historic Pabst Theater.