MSO's Gershwin & Friends w/conductor Stuart Chafetz

Event time: 2 SHOWS Friday, April 7 - Doors 7PM // Show 8PM Sunday, April 9 - Doors 1:30PM // Show 2:30PM

MSO's Gershwin & Friends with conductor Stuart Chafetz

The Pabst Theater

Vocalist Lisa Vroman celebrates the songwriting genius of George Gershwin. And Cole Porter. And Irving Berlin — with a bit of Rodgers and Hart in the mix for an extra helping of sweetness. Songs like these come along once in a lifetime. Join guest conductor Stuart Chafetz and the Milwaukee Symphony for a musical stroll through the American songbook at the historic Pabst Theater.