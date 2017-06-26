Event time: 11am-8pm

For the 58th consecutive year, John Movrich Croatian Lodge 993 will hold the Mukwonago Croatian Day Fest from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 8th at Field Park, highways 83 & NN.

The festival will feature Croatian music by Sinovi from Chicago from noon until closing. The Milwaukee Croatian Tamburitzans, a children's orchestra, will perform at 4 p.m. and Granicari, an adult ensemble, will follow them.

One of the festival highlights is the food, and there will be spit barbecued lamb, pork, and chicken, plus our famous cevapcices (sausage made with lamb, beef, and pork), and Hungarian sausage sandwiches. All will be available for purchase.

The bakery will have Croatian, European and American home made desserts. And the bar will be stocked with Miller beer, soda, water, Mikes, and Karlovachko (Croatian beer).

The lodge will host its fourth annual car show from noon to 3 p.m. and there will be a vintage softball game at 2:30.

A free bounce house for the kids will be up and running from noon to 4. There will also be a 50/50 raffle and a silent auction.

The chalk sidewalk art will again be on the western end of the park, so walk on over and check it out. A travel agent will also be set up in the pavillion and will have information about tours and trips to Croatia this year.

Admission and parking are free! There will be overflow parking available at ParkView Middle School across Highway 83.

So come and check us out and be Croatian for a day! For more information visit our website at cfulodge993.org, or call Carol Movrich Gedde at 262-363-2124.

