Event time: 7:30 pm Tuesdays through Thursdays, 8 pm Fridays, 4 pm/8 pm Saturdays, 2 pm/7 pm Sundays

Co-written by Milwaukee High School of the Arts graduate Joe Kinosian, Murder for Two is the perfect blend of music, mayhem, and murder that has played to sold-out audiences all over the country! In this hilarious 90-minute show, two performers play 13 roles – not to mention the piano – in a witty and winking homage to old-fashioned murder mysteries. Called “ingenious x93 by The New York Times , this fast-paced whodunit is a highly theatrical duet loaded with killer laughs.

All performances schedules subject to change, please visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com or up to date information.

Price: Tickets start at $45 and subject to change. For updated pricing and to learn about Subscriptions, Senior, student and 35 & Under discounts visit our website www.MilwaukeeRep.com