"Music at Historic Trinity" presents "Tenth Night of Christmas" Choral Vespers
Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church 1046 N. 9th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
Event time: 7pm
Dr. John Behnke, Director & Organist
Sacred music of the season will be performed in the beauty of Trinity’s sanctuary with the choirs of Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church and St. John’s Lutheran Church (Glendale).
A reception will follow
Price: Free Will Offering
Info
Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church 1046 N. 9th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233 View Map
Concerts