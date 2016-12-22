"Music at Historic Trinity" presents "Tenth Night of Christmas" Choral Vespers

Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church 1046 N. 9th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233

Event time: 7pm

Dr. John Behnke, Director & Organist

Sacred music of the season will be performed in the beauty of Trinity’s sanctuary with the choirs of Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church and St. John’s Lutheran Church (Glendale).

A reception will follow 

Price: Free Will Offering

