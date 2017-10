Musical MainStage Concert Series: Elvis!

January 8, 1935. Elvis Aaron Presley is born to Vernon and Gladys in a two-room house in Tupelo, Mississippi. Our 12th season kicks off with a tribute to the kid who grew up to be the King, and his single-handed transformation of the music industry and pop culture.

Now, just in case you're new to the Musical MainStage Concert Series, don't look for any Elvis impersonators here...we don't imitate, we simply raise our voices in homage to the some of the music industry's biggest legends. So...

Are You Lonesome Tonight? Then put on your Blue Suede Shoes 'cause we'll be rockin' and a-rollin' all the way to Graceland.