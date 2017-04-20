Musical MainStage Concert Series: I'll Take Manhattan
Sunset Playhouse 800 Elm Grove Road, Elm Grove, Wisconsin 53122
Event time: Mondays at 7:30 PM, Tuesdays at 2 PM & 7:30 PM
Our season eleven finale will find us tipping our top hats to the best of the Great White Way, as we pay homage to some of your favorite show tunes, both classic and contemporary.
Price: Adult Price – $21 Senior (60+), Student, and Military Personnel – $18 Groups of 15 or more – $16
