Mythinformation Conference IV

Event time: 10am-9pm

Is Faith Rooted in Fiction?

The Mythinformation Conference showcases the many different formats there are to engage in the secular community. From deep academic dives into science, philosophy and history, to religious debates, to comedic and musical acts, to feature films and documentaries - everyone is sure to find something they enjoy in this full-day conference.

This year's conference features social influencers from popular YouTube and podcasts shows and secular activists, another Buzzed Belief debate and the premiere of feature film "Batman & Jesus."

Our day begins with inspiration, education and entertainment from YouTube and social media personalities Armoured Skeptic and Shoe0nHead and scientist/activist Melissa Chen from the Global Secular Humanist Movement. Thomas Smith will be interviewing Sargon of Akkad live on stage to take us through the noon hour.

The third in the Buzzed Belief Debate Series takes on the topic of "The Future of Islam in the Age of Trump." Our debaters include heavy-hitter on the topic of Islamic reform, Asra Nomani, and secular Iraqi-born human rights activist Faisal Saeed Al-Mutar. Moderator Matt Dillahunty will dig to find common ground between this label-rich duo: A liberal, Muslim, feminist, immigrant Trump-voter, and an atheist, refugee, activist from Al-Queda's hit list.

Attend the movie premiere of the feature film, "Batman & Jesus" and witness a live discussion with the film's cast, including actor/comedian Paul Provenza, Dr. Richard Carrier, Aron Ra and many more. Ron Miscavige, father of Church of Scientology leader David Miscavige, will give a special talk at the VIP after party.

Schedule of Events

10 AM - Doors Open & Welcome

10:30-11:20 AM - Armored Skeptic & Shoe0nHead "Atheism in the Social Media Age"

11:30 AM-12:20 PM - Melissa Chen

12:30-1:20 PM - Sargon of Akkad and Thomas Smith

1:30-2:30 PM - Afternoon Break (see nearby dining options)

2:30-5 PM - Buzzed Belief Debate - Faisal Saeed Al Mutar & Asra Nomani

5-6:30 PM - Dinner Break (see nearby dining options)

6:30-9 PM - "Batman & Jesus" Feature Film Premiere - Panel Discussion with Special Guests

9 PM-Midnight - VIP After-Party with Special Guests and Speakers. Ron Miscavige will give a special talk at the VIP event. - Aloft Hotel - special Tickets Available

Purchase tickets and find more info here: http://www.mythicistmilwaukee.com/mythinformation-conference

Price: $55-$125