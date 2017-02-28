name Lake Country House Concerts present The Matchsellers
Lake Country House Concerts N56 W29390 Westview Rd., Hartland, Wisconsin 53029
Event time: 7pm
Who: The Matchsellers (Bluegrass band)
What: live indoor house concert: bluegrass show
When: Saturday, March 11
Time: Doors at 6, Show at 7
Tickets: $15 (cash only day of show)
Contact: (262) 844-9915 Rich Hancock
BYOB
Space is limited, so we are asking guests to RSVP by calling Rich at the number above or at lakecountryhouseconcerts@gmail.com.
