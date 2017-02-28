name Lake Country House Concerts present The Matchsellers

Lake Country House Concerts N56 W29390 Westview Rd., Hartland, Wisconsin 53029

Event time: 7pm

Who: The Matchsellers (Bluegrass band)

 

What: live indoor house concert: bluegrass show

When: Saturday, March 11

 

Time: Doors at 6, Show at 7

 

Tickets: $15 (cash only day of show)

 

Contact: (262) 844-9915 Rich Hancock

 

BYOB

 

Space is limited, so we are asking guests to RSVP by calling Rich at the number above or at lakecountryhouseconcerts@gmail.com.

