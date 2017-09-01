Nancy Wilson of Heart and Liv Warfield: Roadcase Royale
Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 8pm
The kickass collaboration of Nancy Wilson (Heart) and Liv Warfield (Prince’s New Power Generation) is a match made in rock and roll heaven. The band is made up of Warfield’s guitarist Ryan Waters and Heart veteran players Dan Rothchild, Ben Smith, and Chris Joyner. The mix of these amazing talents causes a sound larger than life.
