National Eating Disorder (NEDA) Walk

Event time: 9am-12pm

NEDA supports individuals and families affected by eating disorders, and serves as a catalyst for prevention, cures and access to quality care. We can confront these serious illnesses with increased awareness, early intervention and improved access to treatment. NEDA provides programs and services to give families the support they need to find answers for these life-threatening illnesses.

A NEDA Walk is a non-competitive event that seeks to raise money and awareness for the mission of NEDA and for NEDA Network members who choose to coordinate a NEDA Walk with NEDA.

Walk Goal- $30,000

Contact Heidi Weinaug at hweinaug@gmail.com with questions!

http://www.nedawalk.org/milwaukee2017

Price: Registration details available at http://nedawalk.org/milwaukee2017