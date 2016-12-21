New Brewers Beer Dinner

Event time: 7:00 p.m.

Join us January 31 as we present five of the best new breweries in the area! We will be working with Good City Brewing, Third Space Brewing, Black Husky Brewing, Raised Grain Brewing Company, and Enlightened Brewing Company to give you one of the best beer dinner featuring local breweries. Each brewery will pair one of their beers with a course and will have additional draft offerings.

5 beers paired with 5 courses

$50 plus tax and gratuity

Call 414-837-6290 for reservations today!

