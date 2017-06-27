New Exhibition: "Come and Get it, While it's Hot"

Event time: 5-8pm

Featuring:

Kelly Cassel

Karen Fischberg

Anika Kowalik

Cecilia Palacios

Lania Sproles

Sarah Jane Sutterfield

Ariana Vaeth

Come and Get it, While it’s Hot is an exhibition of art by recent graduates of the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design. Dedicated to careers in art, their works explore personal narrative, preservation, gender, cultural, and heritage in fresh and compelling ways. Come and Get it, While it’s Hot is a unique opportunity to acquire art by the next generation before it is untouchable.