New Exhibition: "Come and Get it, While it's Hot"
Hudson Business Lounge and Cafe 310 E. Buffalo St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 5-8pm
Featuring:
Kelly Cassel
Karen Fischberg
Anika Kowalik
Cecilia Palacios
Lania Sproles
Sarah Jane Sutterfield
Ariana Vaeth
Come and Get it, While it’s Hot is an exhibition of art by recent graduates of the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design. Dedicated to careers in art, their works explore personal narrative, preservation, gender, cultural, and heritage in fresh and compelling ways. Come and Get it, While it’s Hot is a unique opportunity to acquire art by the next generation before it is untouchable.
Info
