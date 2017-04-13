The New Theatre On Main presents: The Thing About Men

Event time: Performances: May 5 – 20, 2017 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, 4:00 p.m. Sundays; (plus Thursday May 11 7:30 p.m. at a discounted rate of $15)

A Musical Comedy by Jimmy Roberts and lyrics and book by Joe DiPietro; the same guys who brought you I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change! The Thing About Men is the story of love triangle that shows what men will do to keep their pride and love affairs intact! Tom is cheating on his wife Lucy (with several women). Lucy is cheating on her husband Tom (with Sebastian). Tom moves out on Lucy and, in disguise, moves in with Sebastian. These are the circumstances that set the mood of hilarious intrigue in this often moving but always light hearted musical about men.

General Admission: $20 available online or by calling the box office (262)560-0564.

Bring in a ticket stub or receipt from any local theatre production you have attended this year and receive $5 off your ticket cost!

Group rates: 10 or more. $2 off the price of General Admission tickets. Seats are reserved and must be paid for in advance. Available through the Box Office at 262.560.0564.

The NEW Theatre on Main is a handicap accessible facility. Please call the Box Office at 262.560.0564 PRIOR to purchasing tickets. Handicap seating cannot be guaranteed unless special seating arrangements are made first through the Box Office.

Doors open 30 minutes prior to performance.

Please note: The Box Office is generally not manned. However, calls are returned within 24-48 hours (as soon as possible on show days), so please leave a message! You may also send a message to mainstreettheatre@gmail.com

