Next Act Theatre presents: Bloomsday by Steven Dietz

Bloomsday

by Steven Dietz

April 6 - 30, 2017

Directed by Joseph Hanreddy

A Milwaukee Premiere

Robert returns to Dublin to reunite with Cait, the woman who captured his heart during a James Joyce literary tour 35 years ago. Dancing backwards through time, the older couple retrace their steps to discover their younger selves. Through young Robbie and Caithleen, they relive the unlikely, inevitable events that brought them - only briefly - together. This Irish time travel love story blends wit, humor and heartache into a buoyant, moving appeal for making the most of the present before it is past. The one-that-got-away, revisited.

Price: Adult: $28 - $38 (depending on performance day) Senior and student discounts available. www.http://nextact.org