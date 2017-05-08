Next Door 2017 Walk for Children

Event time: 9am-12pm

Green Bay Packers, Davante Adams, will lead Walk for Children May 20th

The 28th annual event supports Next Door’s early childhood education programs

Milwaukee – (May 20, 2017) – Join Green Bay Packers wide receiver, Davante Adams, on Saturday, May 20th as he leads Next Door’s biggest event of the year: the Walk for Children. More than 1,000 Next Door families, staff, community supporters and elected officials are expected to participate in the one-mile walk and festivities. Next Door is a Central City-based non-profit organization, specializing in comprehensive, birth-to-five early childhood education programs for low income families.

“Supporting an organization, like Next Door, is so important because the work they do is so critical for future success in life, x93 Davante Adams said. “I’m proud to be a part of the Walk for Children and help get our youngest learners on a path to a bright future. x93

Event registration opens at 9 a.m. at Next Door’s headquarters at 2545 N. 29th Street. The walk kicks off at 10 a.m. Individual and group participants are encouraged to register in advance by visiting www.nextdoormke.org.

Adults attending the walk can enter a free raffle to win a “Selfie x93 with Davante Adams. A separate raffle for children features tricycles as the prize. Guests can also stop by Next Door’s Books for Kids Mobile Library and select a free book. Other festivities include children’s games, live music from Milwaukee’s Eddie Butts Band and free lunch for registered participants.

This year’s Presenting Sponsor is the Harley-Davidson Motor Company. Other walk sponsors include: Bostik, Brewer’s Community Foundation, Children’s Community Health Plan, CLINICARE, Green Bay Packers Community Partners program (including Boston Store), Helwig Carbon Products, Johnson Controls, Manpower Group, Northwestern Mutual and Rexnord.

About Next Door

Founded in 1969, Next Door is a nationally-recognized, birth-to-five early learning school with center-based and home-based programming. The agency currently serves more than 2,000 children and families with three locations in Milwaukee and ten community partner sites in Milwaukee and Ozaukee counties. Our highly-qualified staff combines educational and healthcare resources to help our students thrive during a critical period of brain development and ultimately gets them ready for school. Knowing parents are a child’s first teacher, Next Door offers additional support through prenatal services, a Fatherhood program and adult education. For more information, visit www.nextdoormke.org.

Price: $10 suggested donation