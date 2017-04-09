Event time: 7:30pm

Nick Thune returns to Milwaukee for One Night Only! His unique style and delivery make Nick a true audience favorite. He last appeared on The UC stage a few years ago to a sold out audience. Also featuring the very funny Emily Heller. Get your tickets now for what is sure to be an excellent night of comedy: Nick Thune – Proud of Myself Tour.

About Nick Thune…

Nick Thune, comedian / actor, hails from the Great Northwest (Seattle), where he spent his early years growing up. Nick’s absurdist view and deadpan wit have distinguished his unique style of storytelling mixed with one-liners.

Nick has appeared on The Tonight Show 10 times, Conan 2 times, and Late Night 1 time. On each occasion, he won. He performs comedy to sold out crowds across the country and around the world, and has been featured at the prestigious Montreal Comedy Festival, South By Southwest, Bonnaroo, The Moontower Comedy Festival, The Dublin Comedy Festival, The Melbourne International Comedy Festival, and many more.

Tickets available here!

Price: $15