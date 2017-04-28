Event time: 8pm

Nickel Creek’s Sean Watkins & Dominique Arciero

Saturday, May 27

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

The Back Room @ Colectivo Coffee

Nickel Creek co-founder Sean Watkins comes to the intimate Back Room for a show with Lunabelles founder and singer-songwriter Dominique Arciero.

Experience a beautiful evening of music liveat the cabaret seated Back Room. Tickets just $15 bucks.