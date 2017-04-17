Event time: 7pm

Nicolet Alumna and Grammy-Nominated Tierney Sutton is 2017 Featured Artist in Residence

Sutton to mentor Nicolet big band and vocal jazz ensemble, perform original music April 24 – 26

Wednesday, April 26, 2017 | 7:00 p.m.

Nicolet High School Auditorium

6701 N. Jean Nicolet Rd.

Glendale, WI 53217

Nicolet High School is pleased to host singer and Nicolet alumna Tierney Sutton of the Tierney Sutton Band as the music department’s Artist in Residence program from April 24 to April 26 at Nicolet High School.

Funded by The Kenn Miller Chair for the Performing Arts, the singer will serve as a mentor to the school’s big band and vocal jazz ensemble throughout the week. Sutton’s residency will end with a fundraiser concert featuring the singer’s original music, along with the collaborative efforts between Sutton and the students on April 26 at 7 p.m. in the Nicolet High School auditorium.

A graduate of Nicolet High School (‘81) and seven-time Grammy nominee, Sutton’s jazz vocals were recently featured in the soundtrack of the movie Sully. She has headlined at The Hollywood Bowl, Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center and Jazz at Lincoln Center. She can also be heard on film and television soundtracks including that of The Academy Award-nominated film The Cooler, as well as on television commercials for popular brands like BMW, Green Giant, Yoplait Yogurt and Coca Cola.

Tickets for the fundraiser performance on April 26 are $25 for adults and $10 for students and seniors. View more information and purchase tickets online: https://www.greateventseats.com/events.php?lID=169

