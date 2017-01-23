A Night of Comedy w/Altercation Punk's JT Habersaat & Kristin Ryan

Event time: 8pm

JT has acted as direct support for comedic powerhouses such as Doug Stanhope, Brian Posehn, Andy Dick, Kyle Kinane, Joe Sib, Jeanine Garofalo and many more, and remains one of a handful of comics ever invited to share the stage with Black Flag's Henry Rollins. Habersaat is also a consistent performer alongside many of Stanhope's Unbookables crew, including Kristine Levine, Andy Andrist, Henry Phillips and Norm Wilkerson.

In addition, JT remains a requested support act for many bands, recently performing with such notable peers as Teenage Bottlerocket, Sloppy Seconds, The Murder Junkies, Krum Bums, The Adolescents, Lower Class Brats, Chuck Ragan, Tim Barry, M.O.D., Riverboat Gamblers, Dead To Me, Off With Their Heads and D.C. hardcore legends Scream.

JT has performed at just about every major festival, including Fun Fun Fun Fest, Hell Yes! Comedy Fest New Orleans, Akumal Comedy Festival Mexico and The Fest Gainesville. He is also one of six comics ever invited to perform on the nation-spanning Vans Warped Tour. JT has appeared on Comedy Central's Upright Citizen's Brigade as well as acted opposite Ron Jeremy in Troma Films' Toxic Avenger 4: Citizen Toxie.

Price: Free show but donations are greatly appreciated