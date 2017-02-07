Noname w/Ravyn Lenae and Siren (all-ages, 8pm)

Event time: 8 p.m.

The best verse on Chance the Rapper’s breakthrough mixtape Acid Rap didn’t actually belong to Chance the Rapper. It came from fellow Chicagoan Noname, who delivered a moving, unforgettably vulnerable performance on the mixtape—standout “Lost. x93 Since then, she’s continued to appear on every Chance project, including the Social Experiment album Surf and last year’s Coloring Book . But it wasn’t until last year that she finally released her own mixtape, Telefone , a gorgeously understated, deeply emotional half hour of hip-hop and poetry that proves her Chance features were no fluke. She’s an exceptional talent.

