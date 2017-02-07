Noname w/Ravyn Lenae and Siren (all-ages, 8pm)

Google Calendar - Noname w/Ravyn Lenae and Siren (all-ages, 8pm) - 2017-02-11 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Noname w/Ravyn Lenae and Siren (all-ages, 8pm) - 2017-02-11 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Noname w/Ravyn Lenae and Siren (all-ages, 8pm) - 2017-02-11 00:00:00 iCalendar - Noname w/Ravyn Lenae and Siren (all-ages, 8pm) - 2017-02-11 00:00:00

Miramar Theatre 2844 N. Oakland Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211

Event time: 8 p.m.

The best verse on Chance the Rapper’s breakthrough mixtape Acid Rap didn’t actually belong to Chance the Rapper. It came from fellow Chicagoan Noname, who delivered a moving, unforgettably vulnerable performance on the mixtape—standout “Lost. x93 Since then, she’s continued to appear on every Chance project, including the Social Experiment album Surf and last year’s Coloring Book . But it wasn’t until last year that she finally released her own mixtape, Telefone , a gorgeously understated, deeply emotional half hour of hip-hop and poetry that proves her Chance features were no fluke. She’s an exceptional talent.

More info >>

Info
Miramar Theatre 2844 N. Oakland Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211 View Map
Live Music/Performance
Google Calendar - Noname w/Ravyn Lenae and Siren (all-ages, 8pm) - 2017-02-11 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Noname w/Ravyn Lenae and Siren (all-ages, 8pm) - 2017-02-11 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Noname w/Ravyn Lenae and Siren (all-ages, 8pm) - 2017-02-11 00:00:00 iCalendar - Noname w/Ravyn Lenae and Siren (all-ages, 8pm) - 2017-02-11 00:00:00