Norah Jones w/The Candles

Event time: 8pm

Norah Jones

Day Breaks World Tour

with special guest The Candles

Friday, June 2

Doors 6:30pm // Show 8pm

The Riverside Theater

Produced by The Pabst Theater Group & Frank Productions

One of music's most beautiful and critically acclaimed voices returns to The Riverside with a new studio album that finds her returning to her jazz roots. DAY BREAKS proves Norah to be this era's quintessential American artist, the purveyor of an unmistakably unique sound that weaves together the threads of several bedrock styles of American music: country, folk, rock, soul, jazz. The album is a kindred spirit to Norah's GRAMMY winning debut COME AWAY WITH ME, though it is unquestionably the work of a mature artist who has lived and grown immensely in her craft