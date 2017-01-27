In the Northern Lights Theater: All American Rock ’n Roll Tour starring Jay and The Americans / Paul Revere's Raiders

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino 1721 W. Canal St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233

Event time: 8pm

Don’t miss a single magic moment of the All American Rock ’n Roll Tour starring Jay and The Americans / Paul Revere’s Raiders at The Northern Lights Theater inside Potawatomi Hotel & Casino in downtown Milwaukee.

Price: $55/$50/$45

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino 1721 W. Canal St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
