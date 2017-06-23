In the Northern Lights Theater: Doug MacCraw
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino 1721 W. Canal St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
Event time: 7pm
As seen on Comedy Central, ABC and FOX, don't miss free live comedy from hypnotist/comic Doug MacCraw at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino in downtown Milwaukee.
Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live!
presents
Watch Out For Snakes Tour
2 Shows!
Saturday, July 15
7PM Show: Eegah / Doors 6PM
10PM Show: Secret Surprise Film! / Doors 9:30PM
The Pabst Theater
Join Joel Hodgson, creator of the critically acclaimed “Mystery Science Theater 3000 x93 TV show and its new host Jonah Heston (Jonah Ray) as they bring the first live touring production of “MST3K x93 on the “Watch Out for Snakes! x93 Tour.
Appearing with Joel and Jonah live on stage will be robot companions Crow (Hampton Yount), Tom Servo and Gypsy, along with Synthia (Rebecca Hanson) and her Bonehead henchmen. Of course, it wouldn’t be “MST3K x93 without the ever-present surveillance of the Mads, Kinga Forrester (Felicia Day) and TV’s Son of TV’s Frank (Patton Oswalt), checking up on their unwilling test subjects via a video screen.
Price: free