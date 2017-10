×

As part of its commitment to establishing Milwaukee as aleading city in the field of Financial Technology (FinTech), NorthwesternMutual, along with its tech education consultancy partner Gufsky, will sponsor itsfirst FinTech MeetUp in Milwaukee on Tuesday, May 9.

The MeetUp is open to the public and will provide attendeeswith an introduction to key topics in the FinTech industry, with an emphasis onfinance, technology and innovation, and its expansion in the Milwaukee area.The evening will feature speakers, a Q&A session and networkingopportunities.

Speakers will include:

- Vivek Bedi, Head of Product,LearnVest



- Bo Peng, Data Scientist and Partner,Datascope

- Bob Cornell, Lead EmergingTechnology Analyst, Northwestern Mutual - Josh Pollack, Technology ResearchAnalyst, Northwestern Mutual - Paz Chentnik, CEO , Gufsky