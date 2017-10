×

On April 6th, 2017, Milwaukee's favoritePolka Hip Hop trio The November Criminals will release their second originalproject, titled “The Great War x93, the follow up to their self-titled debut. TheCD release event for “The Great War x93 will take place at Bremen Cafe inMilwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood. Milwaukee's favorite Polka Hip Hop triowill be joined for the evening by AGNI and Ghost Mirror. Doors open at 8pm,music will begin soon after. Admission to the event is free. This event is 21+.T-shirts & physical copies of “The Great War x93 will be available forpurchase at the event, and it will be the first chance for fans to get theirhands on the new album.