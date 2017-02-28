Off-Book Players present "Dancing With Hamlet"

Event time: 7:30pm March 2-4

Off-Book Players will present a stylized staged reading of Dancing With Hamlet, a Deanna Strasse original play, at 7:30pm on March 2, 3 and 4, at Inspiration Studios in West Allis.

Strasse, a local director, actor, and playwright has worked extensively in the Milwaukee area with most recent performances at Sunset Playhouse and Village Playhouse. She wrote Dancing With Hamlet because she believed producing Shakespeare’s Hamlet would be almost impossible. Other original plays by Strasse have been produced by several theatre companies at the local and national levels.

Featuring Melody Lopac, Donna Daniels, Josh Scheibe, Phil Stepanski, Lauren Heinen, Kevin Koehn, Renee Bartos and David Dawursk, Dancing With Hamlet appears on the Inspiration Studios stage, 1500 S. 73rd Street, at 7:30pm on March 2, 3, and 4. Admission is free, but audience members will have the opportunity to contribute to a free-will offering.