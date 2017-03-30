Opening reception for "Rescued Metal, The Character of Repurposed Objects" by Ed Janecek

Google Calendar - Opening reception for "Rescued Metal, The Character of Repurposed Objects" by Ed Janecek - 2017-04-07 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Opening reception for "Rescued Metal, The Character of Repurposed Objects" by Ed Janecek - 2017-04-07 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Opening reception for "Rescued Metal, The Character of Repurposed Objects" by Ed Janecek - 2017-04-07 00:00:00 iCalendar - Opening reception for "Rescued Metal, The Character of Repurposed Objects" by Ed Janecek - 2017-04-07 00:00:00

Gallery 2622 2622 N. Wauwatosa Ave., Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53213

Event time: 6-9pm

Gallery 2622 is proud to exhibit "Rescued Metal, The Character of Repurposed Objects" by Ed Janecek. Ed uses the "discarded, rusted metal parts and assemblies found in salvage yards" as the raw material for his reborn art. The opening reception is on the "First Friday" April 7 from 6-9pm. Come for free snacks and beverages at Gallery 2622  and enjoy viewing and buying original artwork. 2622 N Wauwatosa Avenue, 53213. Just south of Center on 76th street. 414-257-2622

