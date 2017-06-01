Event time: 6-8pm

Dear Art Friends,

I'm very excited to announce that I have moved my studio and gallery to the first floor of the Marshall Building! The new space, Gallery 2O7, will feature my artwork as well as works by Pamela Anderson and Robert Zondag! We are excited to have you see our new space.

Join us for an opening reception on June 15 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm!

Our new website is under construction. Until it's finished you can still find my work at www.jnikolaiart.com. The website and Facebook page will be up shortly.

We look forward to welcoming you to Gallery 2O7 (with an o, not a 0)!