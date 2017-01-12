Event time: 3pm

1/22/17 Organ Plus/Ensemble Concert Information and Details:

Organist Michael Batcho will play a Mendelssohn Prelude and Fugue in c minor as organ solo and he will accompany soprano Amelia Spierer on several of Dvorak’s Biblical Songs.

Wallace Cheatham is playing all solo organ works:

Litany Lani Smith

Herzliebster Jesu Johannes Brahms

Elegy William Grant Still

What a Friend We Have in Jesus Mary McDonald

Voluntary on “Engelberg" Douglas E. Wagner

Sheri Masiakowski will play an organ solo: Sonata No. 15 in D Major… III. Introduction und Ricercare

Sheri will then perform with Suzanne Pajunen, Sally Schwarz and Donna Shriner will present

Gioachino Rossini "Petite messe solennelle (1863), Qui tollis x93

In addition, she will also perform with Aaron Zauner (cello) and Mary Radspinner (guest harp) will present

Marcel Tournier’s Nocturne

A reception will follow the concert. The event is FREE and open to the public!

The address for the venue is 20275 Davidson Rd. Brookfield, WI 53045

Price: FREE