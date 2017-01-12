Organ Plus Ensemble Concert
St. John's Lutheran Church 20275 Davidson Road, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53045
Event time: 3pm
1/22/17 Organ Plus/Ensemble Concert Information and Details:
Organist Michael Batcho will play a Mendelssohn Prelude and Fugue in c minor as organ solo and he will accompany soprano Amelia Spierer on several of Dvorak’s Biblical Songs.
Wallace Cheatham is playing all solo organ works:
Litany Lani Smith
Herzliebster Jesu Johannes Brahms
Elegy William Grant Still
What a Friend We Have in Jesus Mary McDonald
Voluntary on “Engelberg" Douglas E. Wagner
Sheri Masiakowski will play an organ solo: Sonata No. 15 in D Major… III. Introduction und Ricercare
Sheri will then perform with Suzanne Pajunen, Sally Schwarz and Donna Shriner will present
Gioachino Rossini "Petite messe solennelle (1863), Qui tollis x93
In addition, she will also perform with Aaron Zauner (cello) and Mary Radspinner (guest harp) will present
Marcel Tournier’s Nocturne
A reception will follow the concert. The event is FREE and open to the public!
Price: FREE