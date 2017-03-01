Osher Distinguished Development Commission: Rocky Marcoux

Event time: 6-7:15pm, Wed.

Join Rocky Marcoux, commissioner of the Department of City Development, as he discusses new development in downtown Milwaukee, projects in the neighborhoods, and the symbiotic relationship between them. Hear what is being done, the challenges, how to move past them, and how we help ourselves.

Price: Although there isn't a charge for this event, it is necessary to register. Please call 414-227-3200.