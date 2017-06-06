Outdoor Summer Concert Series: Chasin' Mason
Oak Creek Community Center 8580 S. Howell Ave., Oak Creek, Wisconsin 53154
Event time: All Concerts begin at 7:00 PM / Rain or Shine
June 28th Chasin’Mason
Rooted in Country and laced with Rock and Roll, Chasin’ Mason mixes Merle and Mellencamp with U2 and Keith Urban to create their rockin’edge
Food and Beverages available, including both kid and adult beverages!
Price: free
Live Music/Performance