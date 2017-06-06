Outdoor Summer Concert Series: Chasin' Mason

Oak Creek Community Center 8580 S. Howell Ave., Oak Creek, Wisconsin 53154

Event time: All Concerts begin at 7:00 PM / Rain or Shine

June 28th   Chasin’Mason

Rooted in Country and laced with Rock and Roll, Chasin’ Mason mixes Merle and Mellencamp with U2 and Keith Urban to create their rockin’edge

8580 S. Howell Ave

Oak Creek WI  53154

Food and Beverages available, including both kid and adult beverages!

Price: free

