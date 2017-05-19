Event time: 8pm

Elite Marketing & Invivolive Present

Ozuna

Odisea Tour 2017

Friday, June 16

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

The Riverside Theater

Juan Carlos "Ozuna" Rosado, is one of the fastest emerging stars within the genre of Urban/Trap music. Ozuna is known for his music's positive, uplifting and encouraging themes. From his break out hit "Si Tu Marido No Te Quiere" to his collaboration with Daddy Yankee "No Quiere Enamorase" and his best charting song "Dile Que Tu Me Quieres" Ozuna has racked up an impressive run of hits over the past two years and his YouTube videos have garnered 800 million total views. Currently a finalist for Latino Billboard's "New Artist of the Year" Ozuna is looking forward to his upcoming U.S. tour which will see him play the best venues across the country.