Paddle Under the Summer Sun
Urban Ecology Center - Washington Park 1859 N. 40th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208
Event time: 1pm-4pm
Celebrate the coming of summer with some afternoon fun in the sun! Enjoy guided canoeing trips and family fun on our island. All canoeing skill levels welcome. Please register by Thursday, June 22.
Price: For adults and accompanied children ages 4 and up | Adults: $6 (Nonmembers: $9) Children: $4 (Nonmembers: $6)
