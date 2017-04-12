Paddle Under the Summer Sun

Urban Ecology Center - Washington Park 1859 N. 40th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208

Event time: 1pm-4pm

Celebrate the coming of summer with some afternoon fun in the sun! Enjoy guided canoeing trips and family fun on our island. All canoeing skill levels welcome. Please register by Thursday, June 22.

Price: For adults and accompanied children ages 4 and up | Adults: $6 (Nonmembers: $9) Children: $4 (Nonmembers: $6)

